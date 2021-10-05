Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 05, 2021

| Updated on October 04, 2021

₹1588 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1577

1560

1595

1610

Near-term view is negative. Go short now and add on rallies at 1595 with a stop-loss at 1605

₹1682 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1670

1660

1690

1700

Immediate outlook is bullish. Go long and accumulate on dips at 1670. Keep the stop-loss at 1655

₹237 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

235

232

239

242

Short-term trend is down. Wait for a rise and go short at 238. Stop-loss can be placed at 241

₹148 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

147

144

150

155

Outlook is unclear. Go long positions with a stop-loss at 148 only if the stock breaks above 150.

₹2558 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2540

2500

2580

2600

Resistance ahead. Initiate fresh long positions on a break above 2580. Keep the stop-loss at 2560.

₹463 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

452

440

465

475

Near-term view is positive. Initiate fresh long positions and add on dips with a stop-loss at 448

₹3773 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3750

3700

3810

3850

Going up within the sideways range. Initiate fresh long positions. Keep the stop-loss at 3740

17715 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17640

17580

17740

17800

Resistance ahead. Go long only if the contract breaks above 17740. Stop-loss can be placed at 17680

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on October 05, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stock market
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.