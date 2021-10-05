Day Trading Guide for October 05, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
₹1588 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1577
1560
1595
|
1610
Near-term view is negative. Go short now and add on rallies at 1595 with a stop-loss at 1605
₹1682 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1670
1660
1690
|
1700
Immediate outlook is bullish. Go long and accumulate on dips at 1670. Keep the stop-loss at 1655
₹237 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
235
232
239
|
242
Short-term trend is down. Wait for a rise and go short at 238. Stop-loss can be placed at 241
₹148 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
147
144
150
|
155
Outlook is unclear. Go long positions with a stop-loss at 148 only if the stock breaks above 150.
₹2558 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2540
2500
2580
|
2600
Resistance ahead. Initiate fresh long positions on a break above 2580. Keep the stop-loss at 2560.
₹463 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
452
440
465
|
475
Near-term view is positive. Initiate fresh long positions and add on dips with a stop-loss at 448
₹3773 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3750
3700
3810
|
3850
Going up within the sideways range. Initiate fresh long positions. Keep the stop-loss at 3740
17715 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17640
17580
17740
|
17800
Resistance ahead. Go long only if the contract breaks above 17740. Stop-loss can be placed at 17680
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
