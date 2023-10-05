₹1530 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1515
1500
1540
1565
Buy the stock if it breaks out of 1540; stop-loss at 1515.
₹1445 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1400
1475
1500
Go long on this stock with a stop-loss at 1415.
₹436 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
430
425
438
450
Slips below a support; initiate fresh shorts with stop-loss at 445.
₹182 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
180
178
185
188
Chart gives a bearish signal; go short with stop-loss at 185.
₹2314 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2300
2240
2340
2400
Trend is bearish. Yet, sell on a break of 2300; stop-loss at 2320.
₹585 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
585
575
590
600
Sell if 585 is decisively breached; place stop-loss at 590.
₹3536 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3490
3460
3550
3600
Initiate longs if the stock rallies past 3550; stop-loss at 3520.
19478 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19450
19400
19500
19700
Consider longs if the contract goes above 19500; stop-loss at 19450.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
