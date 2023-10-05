₹1530 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1515

1500

1540

1565

Buy the stock if it breaks out of 1540; stop-loss at 1515.

₹1445 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1400

1475

1500

Go long on this stock with a stop-loss at 1415.

₹436 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

430

425

438

450

Slips below a support; initiate fresh shorts with stop-loss at 445.

₹182 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

180

178

185

188

Chart gives a bearish signal; go short with stop-loss at 185.

₹2314 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2300

2240

2340

2400

Trend is bearish. Yet, sell on a break of 2300; stop-loss at 2320.

₹585 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

585

575

590

600

Sell if 585 is decisively breached; place stop-loss at 590.

₹3536 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3490

3460

3550

3600

Initiate longs if the stock rallies past 3550; stop-loss at 3520.

19478 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19450

19400

19500

19700

Consider longs if the contract goes above 19500; stop-loss at 19450.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

