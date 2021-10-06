Day Trading Guide for October 06, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
₹1594 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1585
1570
1590
|
1610
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1590. Keep the stop-loss at 1565
₹1692 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1675
1660
1705
|
1720
Poised at the upper end of the range. Go long with a stop-loss at 1690 on a break above 1705.
₹235 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
233
230
238
|
242
Near-term downtrend is intact. Go short now and on a rise at 237. Stop-loss can be kept at 241
₹164 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
159
154
169
|
173
Resistance ahead. Go short if the stock reverses lower from 169. Keep the stop-loss at 172
₹2610 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2595
2570
2650
|
2700
Uptrend gains momentum. Go long now and on dips at 2600. Stop-loss can be placed at 2580.
₹464 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
459
450
474
|
478
Near-term view is positive. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 458 with a stop-loss at 456
₹3839 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3800
3780
3900
|
3945
Broken the range on the upside. Go long and add on dips at 3810. Keep the stop-loss at 3785
17837 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17750
17630
17880
|
18100
Resistance ahead. Go short if the contract reverses lower from 17880. Keep the stop-loss at 17940
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
