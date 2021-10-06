Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 06, 2021

| Updated on October 05, 2021

₹1594 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1585

1570

1590

1610

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1590. Keep the stop-loss at 1565

₹1692 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1675

1660

1705

1720

Poised at the upper end of the range. Go long with a stop-loss at 1690 on a break above 1705.

₹235 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

233

230

238

242

Near-term downtrend is intact. Go short now and on a rise at 237. Stop-loss can be kept at 241

₹164 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

159

154

169

173

Resistance ahead. Go short if the stock reverses lower from 169. Keep the stop-loss at 172

₹2610 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2595

2570

2650

2700

Uptrend gains momentum. Go long now and on dips at 2600. Stop-loss can be placed at 2580.

₹464 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

459

450

474

478

Near-term view is positive. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 458 with a stop-loss at 456

₹3839 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3800

3780

3900

3945

Broken the range on the upside. Go long and add on dips at 3810. Keep the stop-loss at 3785

17837 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17750

17630

17880

18100

Resistance ahead. Go short if the contract reverses lower from 17880. Keep the stop-loss at 17940

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on October 06, 2021

stock market
stocks and shares
