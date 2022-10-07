₹1435 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1415

1400

1450

1475

Go short now and also at 1445. Stop-loss can be kept at 1465

₹1455 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1445

1430

1460

1480

Go long only on a break above 1460 with a stop-loss at 1445

₹336 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

334

330

340

343

Wait for a dip. Initiate longs at 335. Keep the stop-loss at 332.

₹133 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

132

129

135

137

Go short on a break below 132. Stop-loss can be placed at 134

₹2423 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2415

2375

2465

2500

Initiate fresh long positions now with a tight stop-loss at 2395

₹537 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

536

530

541

546

Go short with a stop-loss at 538 if the stock breaks below 536.

₹3105 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3080

3050

3125

3150

Initiate fresh longs with a stop-loss at 3095 only if TCS breaks above 3125

17315 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17220

17130

17370

17450

Go short if the contract falls below 17300. Stop-loss can be kept at 17330

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

