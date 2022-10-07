₹1435 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1415
1400
1450
1475
Go short now and also at 1445. Stop-loss can be kept at 1465
₹1455 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1445
1430
1460
1480
Go long only on a break above 1460 with a stop-loss at 1445
₹336 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
334
330
340
343
Wait for a dip. Initiate longs at 335. Keep the stop-loss at 332.
₹133 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
132
129
135
137
Go short on a break below 132. Stop-loss can be placed at 134
₹2423 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2415
2375
2465
2500
Initiate fresh long positions now with a tight stop-loss at 2395
₹537 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
536
530
541
546
Go short with a stop-loss at 538 if the stock breaks below 536.
₹3105 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3080
3050
3125
3150
Initiate fresh longs with a stop-loss at 3095 only if TCS breaks above 3125
17315 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17220
17130
17370
17450
Go short if the contract falls below 17300. Stop-loss can be kept at 17330
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
