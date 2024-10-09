₹1651 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1615

1600

1660

1680

Go short as the stock is near a resistance; stop-loss at 1670.

₹1948 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1935

1920

1950

1975

Buy the scrip if it breaks out of 1950; place stop-loss at 1935.

₹507 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

500

490

515

525

The stock is stuck in a range; refrain from taking new trades.

₹293 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

290

275

300

305

Short if the support at 290 is breached; stop-loss at 295.

₹2796 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2730

2700

2800

2850

Go short now and on a rise to 2830; keep stop-loss at 2860.

₹782 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

770

750

785

800

Short the stock since there is barrier ahead; stop-loss at 800.

₹4251 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4200

4130

4290

4340

Stay out as the stock is oscillating within two key levels.

25148 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

25000

24850

25250

25300

Go short now and on a rally to 25250; place stop-loss at 25320.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

