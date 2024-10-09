₹1651 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1615
1600
1660
1680
Go short as the stock is near a resistance; stop-loss at 1670.
₹1948 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1935
1920
1950
1975
Buy the scrip if it breaks out of 1950; place stop-loss at 1935.
₹507 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
500
490
515
525
The stock is stuck in a range; refrain from taking new trades.
₹293 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
290
275
300
305
Short if the support at 290 is breached; stop-loss at 295.
₹2796 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2730
2700
2800
2850
Go short now and on a rise to 2830; keep stop-loss at 2860.
₹782 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
770
750
785
800
Short the stock since there is barrier ahead; stop-loss at 800.
₹4251 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4200
4130
4290
4340
Stay out as the stock is oscillating within two key levels.
25148 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
25000
24850
25250
25300
Go short now and on a rally to 25250; place stop-loss at 25320.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
