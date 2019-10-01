Day Trading Guide for October 1, 2019

OnePlus 7T review: 90Hz super screen, updated chip and three cameras
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1227 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1216
1200
1240
1253
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,216 levels
₹805 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
794
782
815
825
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses higher from ₹794 levels
₹259 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
256
253
262
265
Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of ITC. Buy in declines while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹256 levels
₹131 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
128
125
134
138
Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹128 levels
₹1332 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1318
1305
1345
1360
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of RIL while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,318 levels
₹270 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
265
258
276
282
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹276 levels
₹2099 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2080
2060
2120
2140
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS with a fixed stop-loss placed at ₹2,080 levels
11534 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11480
11430
11580
11630
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 11,480 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
