Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 1, 2019

| Updated on September 30, 2019 Published on October 01, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1227 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1216

1200

1240

1253

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,216 levels

 

₹805 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

794

782

815

825

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses higher from ₹794 levels

 

₹259 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

256

253

262

265

Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of ITC. Buy in declines while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹256 levels

 

₹131 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

128

125

134

138

Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹128 levels

 

₹1332 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1318

1305

1345

1360

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of RIL while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,318 levels

 

₹270 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

265

258

276

282

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹276 levels

 

₹2099 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2080

2060

2120

2140

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS with a fixed stop-loss placed at ₹2,080 levels

 

11534 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11480

11430

11580

11630

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 11,480 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on October 01, 2019
stocks and shares
technical analysis
