Day Trading Guide For October 1, 2020

Out, out, destructive pest
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
₹1079 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1065
1050
1095
|
1110
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,095 levels
₹1008 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1000
990
1020
|
1030
The stock of Infosys has been range-bound over the past three trading sessions. Desist trading for the day
₹171 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
169
167
174
|
177
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies beyond ₹174
₹69 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
67
65
72
|
75
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹72 levels
₹2233 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2215
2195
2250
|
2270
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹2,215 levels.
₹185 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
180
175
190
|
195
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹190 levels
₹2491 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2465
2444
2510
|
2530
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,465 levels
11244 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11190
11130
11295
|
11350
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract gains above 11,295 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
