Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For October 1, 2020

| Updated on September 30, 2020 Published on October 01, 2020

₹1079 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1065

1050

1095

1110

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,095 levels

₹1008 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1000

990

1020

1030

The stock of Infosys has been range-bound over the past three trading sessions. Desist trading for the day

₹171 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

169

167

174

177

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies beyond ₹174

₹69 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

67

65

72

75

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹72 levels

₹2233 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2215

2195

2250

2270

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹2,215 levels.

₹185 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

180

175

190

195

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹190 levels

₹2491 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2465

2444

2510

2530

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,465 levels

11244 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11190

11130

11295

11350

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract gains above 11,295 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 01, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.