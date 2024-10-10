₹1633 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1615

1600

1660

1680

Go short as the chart hints at a decline; stop-loss at 1660.

₹1953 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1950

1920

1975

2000

Buy the scrip as the chances of a rally are high; stop-loss at 1920.

₹491 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

490

480

496

500

Short the stock now and on a rise to 496; stop-loss at 505.

₹288 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

280

275

300

305

Stay on the sidelines as the intraday trend appears uncertain.

₹2750 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2730

2700

2800

2840

Go short now and on a rise to 2800; keep stop-loss at 2840.

₹797 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

770

750

800

820

Short the stock since there is barrier ahead; stop-loss at 820.

₹4252 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4200

4130

4290

4340

Stay out as the stock is oscillating within two key levels.

25119 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

25000

24850

25250

25350

Go short now and on a rally to 25250; place stop-loss at 25350.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics