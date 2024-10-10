₹1633 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1615
1600
1660
1680
Go short as the chart hints at a decline; stop-loss at 1660.
₹1953 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1950
1920
1975
2000
Buy the scrip as the chances of a rally are high; stop-loss at 1920.
₹491 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
490
480
496
500
Short the stock now and on a rise to 496; stop-loss at 505.
₹288 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
280
275
300
305
Stay on the sidelines as the intraday trend appears uncertain.
₹2750 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2730
2700
2800
2840
Go short now and on a rise to 2800; keep stop-loss at 2840.
₹797 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
770
750
800
820
Short the stock since there is barrier ahead; stop-loss at 820.
₹4252 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4200
4130
4290
4340
Stay out as the stock is oscillating within two key levels.
25119 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
25000
24850
25250
25350
Go short now and on a rally to 25250; place stop-loss at 25350.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
