₹1525 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1510
1490
1530
1550
Go long only above 1530. Keep the stop-loss at 1525
₹1495 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1460
1520
1540
Go long now and at 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1470
₹444 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
443
439
447
450
Go long now and at 444. Stop-loss can be kept at 442
₹183 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
181
179
185
187
Go short now and at 184. Stop-loss can be placed at 186
₹2309 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2290
2260
2330
2385
Go long only above 2330. Keep the stop-loss at 2320
₹592 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
589
584
595
599
Go short only below 589. Stop-loss can be kept at 590
₹3629 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3595
3560
3655
3690
Go long on a break above 3655. Keep the stop-loss at 3645
19746 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19690
19600
19770
19850
Go long on a break above 19770. Keep the stop-loss at 19740
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
