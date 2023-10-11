₹1525 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1510

1490

1530

1550

Go long only above 1530. Keep the stop-loss at 1525

₹1495 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1460

1520

1540

Go long now and at 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1470

₹444 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

443

439

447

450

Go long now and at 444. Stop-loss can be kept at 442

₹183 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

181

179

185

187

Go short now and at 184. Stop-loss can be placed at 186

₹2309 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2290

2260

2330

2385

Go long only above 2330. Keep the stop-loss at 2320

₹592 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

589

584

595

599

Go short only below 589. Stop-loss can be kept at 590

₹3629 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3595

3560

3655

3690

Go long on a break above 3655. Keep the stop-loss at 3645

19746 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19690

19600

19770

19850

Go long on a break above 19770. Keep the stop-loss at 19740

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   