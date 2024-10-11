₹1662 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1655
1630
1685
1700
Buy if it sustains above 1650 in the first hour; stop-loss at 1630.
₹1919 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1900
1875
1950
1975
Short the stock as it can drop further; place a stop-loss at 1950.
₹492 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
490
480
496
500
Short the stock now and on a rise to 496; stop-loss at 505.
₹288 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
280
275
300
305
Stay on the sidelines as the intraday trend appears uncertain.
₹2742 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2730
2700
2800
2840
Go short now and on a rise to 2790; keep stop-loss at 2840.
₹796 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
770
750
800
820
Short the stock as it trades near a resistance; stop-loss at 820.
₹4228 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4200
4130
4290
4340
Stay out as the stock is oscillating within two key levels.
25126 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
25000
24850
25250
25350
Intraday trend appears uncertain; wait for a breakout.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
