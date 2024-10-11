₹1662 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1655

1630

1685

1700

Buy if it sustains above 1650 in the first hour; stop-loss at 1630.

₹1919 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1900

1875

1950

1975

Short the stock as it can drop further; place a stop-loss at 1950.

₹492 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

490

480

496

500

Short the stock now and on a rise to 496; stop-loss at 505.

₹288 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

280

275

300

305

Stay on the sidelines as the intraday trend appears uncertain.

₹2742 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2730

2700

2800

2840

Go short now and on a rise to 2790; keep stop-loss at 2840.

₹796 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

770

750

800

820

Short the stock as it trades near a resistance; stop-loss at 820.

₹4228 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4200

4130

4290

4340

Stay out as the stock is oscillating within two key levels.

25126 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

25000

24850

25250

25350

Intraday trend appears uncertain; wait for a breakout.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics