Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 12, 2021

| Updated on October 11, 2021

₹1633 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1620

1605

1645

1660

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1645. Keep the stop-loss at 1630

₹1693 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1680

1660

1710

1735

Near-term view is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 1705. Stop-loss can be placed at 1715

₹238 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

235

230

242

246

Uptrend has resumed. Go long and also accumulate on dips at 236. Keep the stop-loss at 231

₹166 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

163

160

170

175

Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges

₹2655 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2625

2600

2675

2720

Room to see further dip. Go short and accumulate on rallies at 2670 with a stop-loss at 2690

₹470 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

464

459

475

478

Strong resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 479 if the stock reverses lower from 475.

₹3688 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3650

3600

3735

3780

Outlook is bearish. Initiate fresh short positions now and add on rallies 3720 with a stop-loss at 3745

17975 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17930

17870

18060

18150

Wait for dips and go long if the contract reverses higher from 17930. Stop-loss can be placed at 17880

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on October 12, 2021

technical analysis
