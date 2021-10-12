Day Trading Guide for October 12, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
₹1633 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1620
1605
1645
|
1660
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1645. Keep the stop-loss at 1630
₹1693 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1680
1660
1710
|
1735
Near-term view is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 1705. Stop-loss can be placed at 1715
₹238 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
235
230
242
|
246
Uptrend has resumed. Go long and also accumulate on dips at 236. Keep the stop-loss at 231
₹166 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
163
160
170
|
175
Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges
₹2655 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2625
2600
2675
|
2720
Room to see further dip. Go short and accumulate on rallies at 2670 with a stop-loss at 2690
₹470 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
464
459
475
|
478
Strong resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 479 if the stock reverses lower from 475.
₹3688 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3650
3600
3735
|
3780
Outlook is bearish. Initiate fresh short positions now and add on rallies 3720 with a stop-loss at 3745
17975 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17930
17870
18060
|
18150
Wait for dips and go long if the contract reverses higher from 17930. Stop-loss can be placed at 17880
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
