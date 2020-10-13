Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 13, 2020

| Updated on October 12, 2020 Published on October 13, 2020

₹1213 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1200

1188

1228

1242

Despite minor price moderation, the trend remains positive. Buy the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,185

₹1132 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1120

1090

1170

1200

Initiate fresh longs in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,100 since the price action hints at further rally

₹172 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

170

165

175

178

The stock will be bearish biased until it stays below ₹175; so, sell on rallies with stop-loss at ₹178

₹69 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

66

63

71

73

As the price action looks weak for near-term, sell the stock of ONGC on rallies with stop-loss at ₹73

₹2237 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2200

2170

2265

2300

RIL will be inclined to uptrend until it stays above ₹2,170. So, go long in dips with stop-loss at ₹2,170

₹198 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

196

192

206

210

Since the price action stays positive, fresh long positions can be initiated with stop-loss at ₹192

₹2830 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2785

2750

2880

2920

Trend is bullish for the stock and hence, consider fresh buy trades on dips with stop-loss at ₹2,750

11938 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11900

11825

12000

12050

The contract has a strong hurdle at 12,000; buy if the price rallies past that level with stop-loss at 11,950

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
