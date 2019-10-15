Day Trading Guide for October 15, 2019

My Five: SR Jindal
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
₹1203 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1190
1175
1215
|
1230
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock reverses down from ₹1,215 levels
₹785 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
777
767
794
|
805
Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹777 levels
₹244 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
241
238
247
|
250
Consider selling the stock of ITC on intra-day rallies while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹247 levels
₹135 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
132
129
138
|
142
The stock is experiencing buying interest at lower levels. Make use of intra-day dips to buy with a fixed stop-loss
₹1357 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1344
1330
1370
|
1385
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL climbs above ₹1,370 levels
₹255 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
240
242
260
|
267
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹260 levels
₹2020 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2000
2180
2040
|
2060
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2000 levels
11336 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11290
11240
11385
|
11435
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 11,290 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
