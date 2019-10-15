Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 15, 2019

| Updated on October 14, 2019 Published on October 15, 2019

₹1203 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1190

1175

1215

1230

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock reverses down from ₹1,215 levels

₹785 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

777

767

794

805

Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹777 levels

₹244 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

241

238

247

250

Consider selling the stock of ITC on intra-day rallies while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹247 levels

₹135 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

132

129

138

142

The stock is experiencing buying interest at lower levels. Make use of intra-day dips to buy with a fixed stop-loss

₹1357 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1344

1330

1370

1385

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL climbs above ₹1,370 levels

₹255 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

240

242

260

267

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹260 levels

₹2020 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2000

2180

2040

2060

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2000 levels

11336 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11290

11240

11385

11435

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 11,290 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

