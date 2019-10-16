Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 16, 2019

| Updated on October 15, 2019 Published on October 16, 2019

₹1222 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1210

1195

1235

1250

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,210 levels

₹767 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

760

752

776

785

Near-term stance is bearish for the stock. Make use of intra-day rallies to go short with a stop-loss at ₹776 levels

₹247 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

244

241

250

253

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹244 levels

₹138 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

135

132

142

145

Utilise intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹135 levels

₹1363 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1350

1335

1375

1390

Make use of intra-day declines to initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,350 levels

₹258 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

250

242

263

270

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹263 levels

₹2037 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2020

2000

2060

2080

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of TCS advances above ₹2,060 levels

11439 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11390

11335

11490

11550

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,390 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on October 16, 2019
