Day Trading Guide for October 16, 2019

Why planes don’t fly like birds!
Why don’t aircraft take a direct route to their destinations instead of criss-crossing the skies? The reasons ...
₹1222 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1210
1195
1235
|
1250
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,210 levels
₹767 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
760
752
776
|
785
Near-term stance is bearish for the stock. Make use of intra-day rallies to go short with a stop-loss at ₹776 levels
₹247 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
244
241
250
|
253
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹244 levels
₹138 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
135
132
142
|
145
Utilise intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹135 levels
₹1363 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1350
1335
1375
|
1390
Make use of intra-day declines to initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,350 levels
₹258 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
250
242
263
|
270
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹263 levels
₹2037 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2020
2000
2060
|
2080
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of TCS advances above ₹2,060 levels
11439 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11390
11335
11490
|
11550
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,390 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
