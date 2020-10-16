Day Trading Guide for October 16, 2020

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Style and substance
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
₹1169 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1155
1140
1185
|
1200
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,185 levels
₹1108 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1095
1080
1121
|
1135
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss at ₹1,121 levels
₹165 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
163
160
168
|
171
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC drops below ₹163 levels
₹66 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
64
62
68
|
70
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rallies above ₹68 levels
₹2205 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2185
2165
2225
|
2245
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹2,225 levels
₹192 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
187
182
197
|
202
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock SBI declines below ₹187 levels
₹2738 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2720
2700
2760
|
2785
The stock is witnessing selling interest at higher levels. Go short on rallies with a stop-loss at ₹2,760 levels
11675 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11620
11550
11750
|
11820
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract advances above 11,750 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
