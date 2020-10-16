Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 16, 2020

| Updated on October 15, 2020 Published on October 16, 2020

₹1169 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1155

1140

1185

1200

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,185 levels

₹1108 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1095

1080

1121

1135

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss at ₹1,121 levels

₹165 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

163

160

168

171

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC drops below ₹163 levels

₹66 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

64

62

68

70

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rallies above ₹68 levels

₹2205 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2185

2165

2225

2245

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹2,225 levels

₹192 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

187

182

197

202

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock SBI declines below ₹187 levels

₹2738 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2720

2700

2760

2785

The stock is witnessing selling interest at higher levels. Go short on rallies with a stop-loss at ₹2,760 levels

11675 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11620

11550

11750

11820

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract advances above 11,750 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

