₹1684 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1675
1650
1700
1720
Go long now and at 1678. Keep the stop-loss at 1665
₹1957 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1950
1925
1975
2000
Go short only below 1950. Keep the stop-loss at 1955
₹498 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
495
493
500
503
Go long only above 500. Stop-loss can be kept at 499
₹284 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
280
275
288
291
Go short only below 280. Stop-loss can be placed at 281
₹2688 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2645
2600
2720
2740
Go short now and at 2710. Keep the stop-loss at 2730
₹805 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
802
797
808
810
Go short only below 802. Stop-loss can be kept at 804
₹4117 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4095
4045
4165
4210
Go short on a break below 4095. Keep the stop-loss at 4105
25133 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
25000
24900
25300
25380
Range bound. Avoid trading the contract for some time
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
