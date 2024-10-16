₹1684 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1675

1650

1700

1720

Go long now and at 1678. Keep the stop-loss at 1665

₹1957 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1950

1925

1975

2000

Go short only below 1950. Keep the stop-loss at 1955

₹498 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

495

493

500

503

Go long only above 500. Stop-loss can be kept at 499

₹284 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

280

275

288

291

Go short only below 280. Stop-loss can be placed at 281

₹2688 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2645

2600

2720

2740

Go short now and at 2710. Keep the stop-loss at 2730

₹805 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

802

797

808

810

Go short only below 802. Stop-loss can be kept at 804

₹4117 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4095

4045

4165

4210

Go short on a break below 4095. Keep the stop-loss at 4105

25133 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

25000

24900

25300

25380

Range bound. Avoid trading the contract for some time

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

