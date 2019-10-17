Day Trading Guide for October 17, 2019

Number of unruly airline passengers worldwide in 2018
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1221 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1210
1195
1235
1250
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,210 levels
₹771 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
763
755
776
785
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹776 levels
₹243 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
240
237
247
250
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹247 levels
₹141 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
138
135
144
147
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹138 levels
₹1372 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1360
1345
1385
1400
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL falls below ₹1,360 levels
₹255 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
250
242
263
270
The stock of SBI has been range-bound over the past five trading sessions. Desist trading in it for the session
₹2045 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2025
2000
2065
2085
Utilise intra-day declines to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹2,025 levels
11482 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11430
11380
11530
11580
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the contract rallies above 11,530 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
