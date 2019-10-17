Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 17, 2019

| Updated on October 17, 2019 Published on October 17, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1221 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1210

1195

1235

1250

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,210 levels

 

₹771 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

763

755

776

785

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹776 levels

 

₹243 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

240

237

247

250

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹247 levels

 

₹141 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

138

135

144

147

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹138 levels

 

₹1372 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1360

1345

1385

1400

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL falls below ₹1,360 levels

 

₹255 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

250

242

263

270

The stock of SBI has been range-bound over the past five trading sessions. Desist trading in it for the session

 

₹2045 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2025

2000

2065

2085

Utilise intra-day declines to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹2,025 levels

 

11482 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11430

11380

11530

11580

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the contract rallies above 11,530 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

