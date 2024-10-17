₹1700 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1690

1675

1720

1745

Go long now and at 1695. Keep the stop-loss at 1685

₹1919 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1910

1870

1935

1950

Go short only below 1910. Keep the stop-loss at 1915

₹493 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

490

488

495

497

Go short now and at 494. Stop-loss can be kept at 496

₹285 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

283

280

288

291

Take fresh longs only above 288 with a stop-loss at 287

₹2708 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2680

2650

2730

2770

Go short now and at 2725. Keep the stop-loss at 2740

₹806 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

803

800

807

809

Stuck in a sideways range. Avoid trading this stock now

₹4095 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4065

4040

4120

4170

Go short now and also at 4110. Keep the stop-loss at 4130

25033 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24930

24860

25200

25300

Range bound and unclear. Avoid trading the contract for now

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

