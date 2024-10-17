₹1700 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1690
1675
1720
1745
Go long now and at 1695. Keep the stop-loss at 1685
₹1919 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1910
1870
1935
1950
Go short only below 1910. Keep the stop-loss at 1915
₹493 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
490
488
495
497
Go short now and at 494. Stop-loss can be kept at 496
₹285 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
283
280
288
291
Take fresh longs only above 288 with a stop-loss at 287
₹2708 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2680
2650
2730
2770
Go short now and at 2725. Keep the stop-loss at 2740
₹806 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
803
800
807
809
Stuck in a sideways range. Avoid trading this stock now
₹4095 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4065
4040
4120
4170
Go short now and also at 4110. Keep the stop-loss at 4130
25033 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24930
24860
25200
25300
Range bound and unclear. Avoid trading the contract for now
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
