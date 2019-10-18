Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 18, 2019

₹1220 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1210

1195

1235

1250

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,235 levels

₹769 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

763

755

776

785

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys declines below ₹763 levels

₹245 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

243

240

249

252

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹249 levels

₹141 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

138

135

144

147

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock drops below ₹138 levels

₹1396 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1370

1365

1410

1425

Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of RIL. Buy in declines with a stop-loss at ₹1,370 levels

₹265 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

258

252

272

280

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹258 levels

₹2030 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2015

2000

2050

2070

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of climbs above ₹2,050 levels

11600 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11550

11500

11650

11700

As long as the contract trades above 11,550 the near-term view stays positive. Buy in dips with fixed stop-loss

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

