Day Trading Guide for October 18, 2019

Apollo Tyres and its adventure marketing mantra
With the Apterra AT2 tyre, off-roaders can now explore India’s rich diversity
₹1220 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1210
1195
1235
|
1250
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,235 levels
₹769 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
763
755
776
|
785
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys declines below ₹763 levels
₹245 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
243
240
249
|
252
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹249 levels
₹141 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
138
135
144
|
147
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock drops below ₹138 levels
₹1396 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1370
1365
1410
|
1425
Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of RIL. Buy in declines with a stop-loss at ₹1,370 levels
₹265 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
258
252
272
|
280
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹258 levels
₹2030 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2015
2000
2050
|
2070
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of climbs above ₹2,050 levels
11600 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11550
11500
11650
|
11700
As long as the contract trades above 11,550 the near-term view stays positive. Buy in dips with fixed stop-loss
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
