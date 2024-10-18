₹1673 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1665
1635
1680
1710
Go short now and on a rise to 1685; keep a stop-loss at 1710.
₹1969 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1950
1925
1980
2010
Initiate fresh longs if the stock breaches 1980; stop-loss at 1960.
₹488 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
487
480
495
500
Short the stock if it slips below 487; place a stop-loss at 495.
₹281 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
280
275
288
295
Go short if the support at 280 is breached; stop-loss at 285.
₹2713 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2680
2650
2735
2765
The trend appears bearish; short with a stop-loss at 2735.
₹810 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
805
790
825
850
Go long on the stock if it rebounds from 805; stop-loss at 795.
₹4106 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4070
4000
4125
4200
Buy the stock if it breaks out of 4125; keep a stop-loss at 4070.
24845 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24620
24400
25000
25200
Short the contract now and on a rise to 24950; stop-loss at 25200.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
