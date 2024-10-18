₹1673 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1665

1635

1680

1710

Go short now and on a rise to 1685; keep a stop-loss at 1710.

₹1969 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1950

1925

1980

2010

Initiate fresh longs if the stock breaches 1980; stop-loss at 1960.

₹488 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

487

480

495

500

Short the stock if it slips below 487; place a stop-loss at 495.

₹281 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

280

275

288

295

Go short if the support at 280 is breached; stop-loss at 285.

₹2713 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2680

2650

2735

2765

The trend appears bearish; short with a stop-loss at 2735.

₹810 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

805

790

825

850

Go long on the stock if it rebounds from 805; stop-loss at 795.

₹4106 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4070

4000

4125

4200

Buy the stock if it breaks out of 4125; keep a stop-loss at 4070.

24845 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24620

24400

25000

25200

Short the contract now and on a rise to 24950; stop-loss at 25200.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

