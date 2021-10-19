Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 19, 2021

| Updated on October 18, 2021

₹1675 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1665

1630

1695

1710

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1695 only if the stock breaks below 1665

₹1798 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1750

1715

1815

1860

Upmove strengthens. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 1760 with a stop-loss at 1735

₹262 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

255

245

275

290

Uptrend is intact. Initiate fresh long now and on dips at 257. Stop-loss can be placed at 248.

₹162 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

159

157

166

171

Immediate trend is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges.

₹2708 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2685

2650

2720

2750

Outlook is bullish. But wait for dips and go long at 2690. Keep the stop-loss at 2560.

₹497 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

492

487

500

505

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 495 only if the stock breaks above 500.

₹3649 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3625

3600

3675

3710

Wait for a rise and go long if TCS reverses lower from 3675. Stop-loss can be kept at 3705

18488 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18470

18350

18550

18700

Uptrend gains momentum. Go long on a break above 18550. Keep the stop-loss at 18480

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on October 19, 2021

technical analysis
