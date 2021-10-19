Day Trading Guide for October 19, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
₹1675 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1665
1630
1695
|
1710
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1695 only if the stock breaks below 1665
₹1798 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1750
1715
1815
|
1860
Upmove strengthens. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 1760 with a stop-loss at 1735
₹262 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
255
245
275
|
290
Uptrend is intact. Initiate fresh long now and on dips at 257. Stop-loss can be placed at 248.
₹162 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
159
157
166
|
171
Immediate trend is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges.
₹2708 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2685
2650
2720
|
2750
Outlook is bullish. But wait for dips and go long at 2690. Keep the stop-loss at 2560.
₹497 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
492
487
500
|
505
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 495 only if the stock breaks above 500.
₹3649 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3625
3600
3675
|
3710
Wait for a rise and go long if TCS reverses lower from 3675. Stop-loss can be kept at 3705
18488 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18470
18350
18550
|
18700
Uptrend gains momentum. Go long on a break above 18550. Keep the stop-loss at 18480
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
