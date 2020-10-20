Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 20, 2020

| Updated on October 20, 2020 Published on October 20, 2020

₹1203 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1190

1175

1220

1234

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,220 levels

₹1125 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1112

1100

1135

1145

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of fails move beyond ₹1,135 levels

₹168 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

165

163

171

174

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹165 levels

₹69 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

67

65

71

74

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses up from ₹67 levels

₹2175 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2150

2125

2200

2225

Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL falls below ₹2150 levels

₹204 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

197

192

210

216

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹197 levels

₹2714 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2690

2660

2735

2755

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses down from ₹2,735 levels

11889 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11830

11770

11940

12000

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves beyond 11,940 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

