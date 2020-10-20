Day Trading Guide for October 20, 2020

Apple Watch Series 6 review: More features on a feature-rich wearable
₹1203 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1190
1175
1220
|
1234
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,220 levels
₹1125 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1112
1100
1135
|
1145
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of fails move beyond ₹1,135 levels
₹168 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
165
163
171
|
174
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹165 levels
₹69 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
67
65
71
|
74
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses up from ₹67 levels
₹2175 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2150
2125
2200
|
2225
Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL falls below ₹2150 levels
₹204 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
197
192
210
|
216
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹197 levels
₹2714 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2690
2660
2735
|
2755
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses down from ₹2,735 levels
11889 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11830
11770
11940
|
12000
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves beyond 11,940 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
