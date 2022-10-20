₹1459 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1435

1420

1475

1490

Short the stock with stop-loss at 1475.

₹1485 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1470

1450

1510

1535

Go long above 1500; stop-loss at 1485.

₹346 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

345

340

350

355

Buy the stock with stop-loss at 342.

₹128 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

127

125

129

131

Short on a drop below 127; stop-loss at 129.

₹2494 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2450

2410

2525

2570

Buy on breakout of 2525 with stop-loss at 2490.

₹553 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

550

540

558

563

Go long with stop-loss at 540 if there is a bounce off 550.

₹3122 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3120

3060

3150

3200

Stay away as the trend appears unclear.

17506 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17460

17400

17550

17600

Wait for the breach of either 17460 or 17550 and then enter.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

