₹1459 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1435
1420
1475
1490
Short the stock with stop-loss at 1475.
₹1485 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1470
1450
1510
1535
Go long above 1500; stop-loss at 1485.
₹346 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
345
340
350
355
Buy the stock with stop-loss at 342.
₹128 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
127
125
129
131
Short on a drop below 127; stop-loss at 129.
₹2494 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2450
2410
2525
2570
Buy on breakout of 2525 with stop-loss at 2490.
₹553 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
550
540
558
563
Go long with stop-loss at 540 if there is a bounce off 550.
₹3122 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3120
3060
3150
3200
Stay away as the trend appears unclear.
17506 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17460
17400
17550
17600
Wait for the breach of either 17460 or 17550 and then enter.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
