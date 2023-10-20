₹1515 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1505

1470

1530

1550

Go short below 1505. Stop-loss can be kept at 1515

₹1433 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1400

1455

1480

Go short only below 1420. Keep the stop-loss at 1425

₹450 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

447

443

452

455

Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹186 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

184

182

188

190

Go short now and at 187. Stop-loss can be kept at 189

₹2305 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2290

2255

2325

2360

Go short only below 2290. Keep the stop-loss at 2305

₹571 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

568

564

574

578

Go long only above 574. Stop-loss can be placed at 573

₹3455 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3415

3380

3475

3500

Go short now and also at 3470. Stop-loss can be kept at 3485

19616 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19500

19400

19680

19750

Go short now and at 19660. Stop-loss can be placed at 19720

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

