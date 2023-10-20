₹1515 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1505
1470
1530
1550
Go short below 1505. Stop-loss can be kept at 1515
₹1433 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1400
1455
1480
Go short only below 1420. Keep the stop-loss at 1425
₹450 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
447
443
452
455
Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹186 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
184
182
188
190
Go short now and at 187. Stop-loss can be kept at 189
₹2305 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2290
2255
2325
2360
Go short only below 2290. Keep the stop-loss at 2305
₹571 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
568
564
574
578
Go long only above 574. Stop-loss can be placed at 573
₹3455 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3415
3380
3475
3500
Go short now and also at 3470. Stop-loss can be kept at 3485
19616 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19500
19400
19680
19750
Go short now and at 19660. Stop-loss can be placed at 19720
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
