Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 21, 2020

| Updated on October 20, 2020 Published on October 21, 2020

₹1224 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1200

1180

1236

1260

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,236

₹1137 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1120

1090

1162

1186

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock breaks out of the resistance at ₹1,162

₹167 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

165

163

171

174

Since the trend is bearish, intraday rallies can be used to short the stock with stop-loss at ₹171

₹67 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

66.8

65.7

68.25

70

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹68.25

₹2156 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2070

2000

2230

2300

Since the stock has slipped below support level, fresh sell positions can be initiated with stop at ₹2,230

₹203 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

200

196

210

216

Initiate fresh long positions with fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from the support ₹200

₹2739 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2700

2640

2785

2850

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS breaks out of ₹2,785

11895 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11870

11825

11940

12000

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves beyond 11,940 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 21, 2020
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.