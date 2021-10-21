Day Trading Guide for October 21, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
₹1674 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1670
1635
1695
|
1720
Although on a support, buy the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,660 only if it goes past ₹1,685
₹1802 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1785
1730
1835
|
1875
Support ahead. Go long if the stock rebounds from ₹1,785. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹1,750
₹246 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
243
239
248
|
251
Stock looks weak but has support at ₹243. Short if it falls below ₹243; place stop-loss at ₹248
₹155 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
150
148
158
|
163
Since the short-term trend turns bearish, initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at ₹158
₹2701 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2700
2680
2750
|
2800
Stock is trading right on a support level. Buy with stop-loss at ₹2,680 if it rallies above ₹2,720
₹500 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
493
486
505
|
510
Stock is stuck within ₹483 and ₹503. Initiate fresh trades along the direction of break of this range.
₹3609 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3540
3500
3650
|
3680
Downtrend retains the momentum. Consider shorting the stock with a stop-loss at ₹3,655
18316 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18300
18250
18370
|
18400
Price action is bearish but 18,300 is a support. Short the contract below 18,300; stop-loss at 18,350
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
