Day Trading Guide for October 21, 2021

| Updated on October 20, 2021

₹1674 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1670

1635

1695

1720

Although on a support, buy the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,660 only if it goes past ₹1,685

₹1802 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1785

1730

1835

1875

Support ahead. Go long if the stock rebounds from ₹1,785. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹1,750

₹246 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

243

239

248

251

Stock looks weak but has support at ₹243. Short if it falls below ₹243; place stop-loss at ₹248

₹155 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

150

148

158

163

Since the short-term trend turns bearish, initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at ₹158

₹2701 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2700

2680

2750

2800

Stock is trading right on a support level. Buy with stop-loss at ₹2,680 if it rallies above ₹2,720

₹500 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

493

486

505

510

Stock is stuck within ₹483 and ₹503. Initiate fresh trades along the direction of break of this range.

₹3609 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3540

3500

3650

3680

Downtrend retains the momentum. Consider shorting the stock with a stop-loss at ₹3,655

18316 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18300

18250

18370

18400

Price action is bearish but 18,300 is a support. Short the contract below 18,300; stop-loss at 18,350

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on October 21, 2021

technical analysis
