₹1449 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1440

1420

1465

1480

Go short on a break below 1440. Keep the stop-loss at 1455

₹1500 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1460

1520

1555

Buy now and on dips at 1485. Stop-loss can be kept at 1465

₹350 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

348

345

355

360

Bullish. Go long now and at 349. Keep the stop-loss at 346

₹130 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

127

125

132

135

Take fresh short positions now with a tight stop-loss at 133

₹2501 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2480

2450

2535

2560

Go long now and add on dips at 2485 with a stop-loss at 2465

₹555 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

546

542

561

570

Go short if SBI reverses from 546. Keep the stop-loss at 563

₹3155 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3145

3100

3185

3215

Go long now and also on dips at 3150. Keep the stop-loss at 3130

17545 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17500

17440

17650

17800

Take fresh longs now and at 17520.Stop-loss can be kept at 17480

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

social-fb COMMENT NOW   