₹1449 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1440
1420
1465
1480
Go short on a break below 1440. Keep the stop-loss at 1455
₹1500 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1460
1520
1555
Buy now and on dips at 1485. Stop-loss can be kept at 1465
₹350 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
348
345
355
360
Bullish. Go long now and at 349. Keep the stop-loss at 346
₹130 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
127
125
132
135
Take fresh short positions now with a tight stop-loss at 133
₹2501 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2480
2450
2535
2560
Go long now and add on dips at 2485 with a stop-loss at 2465
₹555 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
546
542
561
570
Go short if SBI reverses from 546. Keep the stop-loss at 563
₹3155 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3145
3100
3185
3215
Go long now and also on dips at 3150. Keep the stop-loss at 3130
17545 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17500
17440
17650
17800
Take fresh longs now and at 17520.Stop-loss can be kept at 17480
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
