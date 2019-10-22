Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 22, 2019

₹1229 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1215

1200

1240

1255

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,240 levels

₹767 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

760

752

774

782

Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹760 levels

₹246 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

243

240

249

252

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹249 levels

₹143 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

140

137

146

149

Near-term view is bullish for ONGC. Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock with a fixed stop-loss

₹1415 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1380

1430

1445

As long as the stock trades above ₹1,400, the near-term stance will remain positive. Buy with a stiff stop-loss

₹269 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

263

255

275

283

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves above ₹275 levels

₹2057 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2040

2020

2080

2100

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2040 levels

11670 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11620

11570

11720

11770

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,620 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

