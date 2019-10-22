Day Trading Guide for October 22, 2019

Asus ROG Phone 2: Your gaming-plus phone
Sporting big-ticket hardware and quality build, this beast of a phone can be a great multitasker too
₹1229 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1215
1200
1240
|
1255
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,240 levels
₹767 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
760
752
774
|
782
Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹760 levels
₹246 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
243
240
249
|
252
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹249 levels
₹143 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
140
137
146
|
149
Near-term view is bullish for ONGC. Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock with a fixed stop-loss
₹1415 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1400
1380
1430
|
1445
As long as the stock trades above ₹1,400, the near-term stance will remain positive. Buy with a stiff stop-loss
₹269 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
263
255
275
|
283
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves above ₹275 levels
₹2057 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2040
2020
2080
|
2100
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2040 levels
11670 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11620
11570
11720
|
11770
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,620 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
