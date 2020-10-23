Day Trading Guide for October 23, 2020

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
₹1232 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1220
1203
1245
|
1260
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,245 levels
₹1130 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1120
1105
1142
|
1155
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,120 levels
₹168 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
165
163
171
|
174
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹165 levels
₹68 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
66
64
71
|
74
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹71
₹2107 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2085
2065
2130
|
2150
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL fails to rally above ₹2,130 levels
₹203 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
197
192
208
|
215
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹197 levels
₹2670 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2650
2630
2690
|
2715
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS fails to move beyond ₹2690 levels
11898 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11850
11800
11950
|
12000
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract declines below 11,850 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...