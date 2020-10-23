Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 23, 2020

| Updated on October 22, 2020 Published on October 23, 2020

₹1232 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1220

1203

1245

1260

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,245 levels

₹1130 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1120

1105

1142

1155

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,120 levels

₹168 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

165

163

171

174

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹165 levels

₹68 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

66

64

71

74

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹71

₹2107 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2085

2065

2130

2150

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL fails to rally above ₹2,130 levels

₹203 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

197

192

208

215

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹197 levels

₹2670 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2650

2630

2690

2715

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS fails to move beyond ₹2690 levels

11898 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11850

11800

11950

12000

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract declines below 11,850 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on October 23, 2020
