Day Trading Guide for October 24, 2019

₹1241 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1230

1215

1250

1265

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,230 levels

₹650 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

640

630

657

670

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹657 levels

₹251 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

248

245

254

257

Make use of intra-day declines to initiate long positions while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹248 levels

₹141 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

139

136

145

148

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹139 levels

₹1392 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1380

1360

1408

1421

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies beyond ₹1,408 levels

₹275 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

268

263

283

290

The stock breached a key resistance last session. Make use of intra-day dips to go long with a stop-loss at ₹268

₹2075 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2052

2030

2100

2125

Utilise intra-day declines to initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,052 levels

11624 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11570

11520

11670

11715

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves above 11,670 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

