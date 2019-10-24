Day Trading Guide for October 24, 2019

When awards divide us
Several organisations award top performers but today, when the process and jury are under question, is it ...
₹1241 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1230
1215
1250
|
1265
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,230 levels
₹650 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
640
630
657
|
670
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹657 levels
₹251 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
248
245
254
|
257
Make use of intra-day declines to initiate long positions while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹248 levels
₹141 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
139
136
145
|
148
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹139 levels
₹1392 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1380
1360
1408
|
1421
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies beyond ₹1,408 levels
₹275 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
268
263
283
|
290
The stock breached a key resistance last session. Make use of intra-day dips to go long with a stop-loss at ₹268
₹2075 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2052
2030
2100
|
2125
Utilise intra-day declines to initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,052 levels
11624 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11570
11520
11670
|
11715
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves above 11,670 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
