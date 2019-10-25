Day Trading Guide for October 25, 2019

Navigate your way to this clip-on wireless charger
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1235 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1220
1205
1248
1260
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,220 levels
₹635 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
625
615
645
657
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock manages to move above ₹645 levels
₹248 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
245
242
251
254
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses down from ₹251 levels
₹141 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
138
135
145
148
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹145 levels
₹1436 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1405
1450
1475
Near-term stance has turned bullish for the stock once again. Buy in declines with a tight stop-loss at ₹1,420 levels
₹262 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
255
248
270
277
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹270 levels
₹2082 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2060
2040
2100
2125
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2060 levels
11611 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11550
11500
11660
11715
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 11,660 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
