Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 25, 2019

| Updated on October 24, 2019 Published on October 25, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1235 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1220

1205

1248

1260

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,220 levels

 

₹635 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

625

615

645

657

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock manages to move above ₹645 levels

 

₹248 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

245

242

251

254

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses down from ₹251 levels

 

₹141 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

138

135

145

148

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹145 levels

 

₹1436 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1405

1450

1475

Near-term stance has turned bullish for the stock once again. Buy in declines with a tight stop-loss at ₹1,420 levels

 

₹262 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

255

248

270

277

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹270 levels

 

₹2082 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2060

2040

2100

2125

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2060 levels

 

11611 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11550

11500

11660

11715

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 11,660 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on October 25, 2019
recommendation
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7