₹1505 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1480

1520

1540

Go short if the stock falls below 1500; stop-loss at 1520.

₹1408 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1385

1415

1445

Sell the stock as trend appears bearish; stop-loss at 1420.

₹435 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

435

430

440

445

Initiate shorts if the stock falls below 435; stop-loss at 440.

₹184 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

184

182

186

188

Sell the stock as it could face a decline in price; stop-loss at 186.

₹2262 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2225

2200

2300

2320

Trend is clearly bearish; short the stock with stop-loss at 2300.

₹553 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

545

540

560

565

Short now and on a rise to 558; keep a stop-loss at 562.

₹3409 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3400

3360

3435

3475

Wait and go short if the price rises to 3435; stop-loss at 3475.

19269 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19250

19100

19300

19380

Sell now and on a rise to 19340; stop-loss at 19400.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

