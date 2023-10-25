₹1505 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1480
1520
1540
Go short if the stock falls below 1500; stop-loss at 1520.
₹1408 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1400
1385
1415
1445
Sell the stock as trend appears bearish; stop-loss at 1420.
₹435 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
435
430
440
445
Initiate shorts if the stock falls below 435; stop-loss at 440.
₹184 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
184
182
186
188
Sell the stock as it could face a decline in price; stop-loss at 186.
₹2262 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2225
2200
2300
2320
Trend is clearly bearish; short the stock with stop-loss at 2300.
₹553 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
545
540
560
565
Short now and on a rise to 558; keep a stop-loss at 562.
₹3409 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3400
3360
3435
3475
Wait and go short if the price rises to 3435; stop-loss at 3475.
19269 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19250
19100
19300
19380
Sell now and on a rise to 19340; stop-loss at 19400.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Related Topics
