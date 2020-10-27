Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 27, 2020

| Updated on October 26, 2020 Published on October 27, 2020

₹1213 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1200

1185

1225

1240

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,200 levels

₹1112 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1100

1088

1124

1137

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹1,124 levels

₹168 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

165

163

171

174

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC declines below ₹165 levels

₹68 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

66

64

70

73

The stock has slipped below its 21-day moving average on last session. Sell on rallies with a fixed stop-loss

₹2028 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2008

1985

2050

2075

RIL trades above a key base level. So, go short with a stiff stop-loss only on a fall below ₹2,008 levels

₹196 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

192

186

201

207

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹201

₹2687 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2670

2650

2715

2735

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹2,670 levels

11778 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11720

11650

11850

11910

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract fails to move beyond 11,850 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 27, 2020
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.