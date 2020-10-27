Day Trading Guide for October 27, 2020

Galaxy Buds Live: Unique design and balanced sound
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
₹1213 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1200
1185
1225
|
1240
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,200 levels
₹1112 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1100
1088
1124
|
1137
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹1,124 levels
₹168 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
165
163
171
|
174
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC declines below ₹165 levels
₹68 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
66
64
70
|
73
The stock has slipped below its 21-day moving average on last session. Sell on rallies with a fixed stop-loss
₹2028 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2008
1985
2050
|
2075
RIL trades above a key base level. So, go short with a stiff stop-loss only on a fall below ₹2,008 levels
₹196 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
192
186
201
|
207
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹201
₹2687 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2670
2650
2715
|
2735
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹2,670 levels
11778 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11720
11650
11850
|
11910
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract fails to move beyond 11,850 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
