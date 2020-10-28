Day Trading Guide for October 28, 2020

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
₹1233 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1220
1205
1245
|
1260
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,245 levels
₹1092 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1080
1065
1105
|
1118
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,105 levels
₹167 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
165
163
170
|
173
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹170 levels
₹66 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
64
62
69
|
71
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reveres down from ₹69 levels
₹2034 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2015
1995
2050
|
2075
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹2,050 levels
₹194 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
190
184
198
|
204
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹190 levels
₹2631 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2610
2585
2650
|
2675
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses down from ₹2,650
11879 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11825
11770
11930
|
11980
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,825 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
