Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 28, 2020

| Updated on October 27, 2020 Published on October 28, 2020

₹1233 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1220

1205

1245

1260

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,245 levels

₹1092 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1080

1065

1105

1118

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,105 levels

₹167 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

165

163

170

173

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹170 levels

₹66 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

64

62

69

71

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reveres down from ₹69 levels

₹2034 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2015

1995

2050

2075

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹2,050 levels

₹194 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

190

184

198

204

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹190 levels

₹2631 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2610

2585

2650

2675

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses down from ₹2,650

11879 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11825

11770

11930

11980

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,825 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
