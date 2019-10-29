Day Trading Guide for October 29, 2019

Tracking deals
Log 9 Materials raises ₹24 croreBengaluru-based cleantech start-up Log 9 Materials has raised about ₹24.22 ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1238 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1220
1205
1248
1260
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,248 levels
₹648 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
640
630
657
670
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹657 levels
₹250 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
247
244
253
256
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹247 levels
₹139 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
136
133
142
145
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹136 levels
₹1434 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1405
1450
1475
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,420 levels
₹282 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
275
267
290
298
Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of SBI. Buy the stock in declines with a stiff stop-loss at ₹275 levels
₹2116 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2095
2075
2135
2155
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2,095 levels
11625 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11575
11525
11675
11725
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,575 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
