Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 29, 2019

| Updated on October 28, 2019 Published on October 29, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1238 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1220

1205

1248

1260

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,248 levels

 

₹648 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

640

630

657

670

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹657 levels

 

₹250 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

247

244

253

256

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹247 levels

 

₹139 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

136

133

142

145

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹136 levels

 

₹1434 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1405

1450

1475

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,420 levels

 

₹282 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

275

267

290

298

Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of SBI. Buy the stock in declines with a stiff stop-loss at ₹275 levels

 

₹2116 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2095

2075

2135

2155

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2,095 levels

 

11625 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11575

11525

11675

11725

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,575 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on October 29, 2019
technical analysis
