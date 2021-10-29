Day Trading Guide for October 29, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
₹1593 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1550
1600
|
1628
Stock is on a support after falling. Short it with stop-loss at ₹1,620 if it slips below the support of ₹1,590
₹1704 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1665
1600
1750
|
1800
Either buy with stop-loss at ₹1,710 if it breaks ₹1,750 or buy with tight stop-loss if it bounces off ₹1,665
₹225 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
220
216
230
|
234
Stock turns bearish after breaching the support at ₹230; sell on intraday rallies with stop-loss at ₹230
₹150 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
146
140
154
|
157
Hovering on the support at ₹150. Short the stock if it falls belows this level; stop-loss at ₹154
₹2598 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2585
2550
2630
|
2650
Stock is testing the support at ₹2,600 but exhibiting bearish bias. Short below ₹2,585 with tight stop-loss
₹501 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
500
492
507
|
512
Price action turns weak and so, short the stock at ₹502 and at ₹507 with stop-loss at ₹512
₹3421 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3400
3330
3465
|
3510
The near-term trend remains bearish and so, one can short the stock with stop-loss at ₹3,470
17901 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17850
17780
17950
|
17980
Short the contract at current level and on an intraday rally to 17,980. Place stop-loss at 18,020.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
