Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 29, 2021

| Updated on October 28, 2021

₹1593 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1550

1600

1628

Stock is on a support after falling. Short it with stop-loss at ₹1,620 if it slips below the support of ₹1,590

₹1704 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1665

1600

1750

1800

Either buy with stop-loss at ₹1,710 if it breaks ₹1,750 or buy with tight stop-loss if it bounces off ₹1,665

₹225 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

220

216

230

234

Stock turns bearish after breaching the support at ₹230; sell on intraday rallies with stop-loss at ₹230

₹150 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

146

140

154

157

Hovering on the support at ₹150. Short the stock if it falls belows this level; stop-loss at ₹154

₹2598 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2585

2550

2630

2650

Stock is testing the support at ₹2,600 but exhibiting bearish bias. Short below ₹2,585 with tight stop-loss

₹501 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

500

492

507

512

Price action turns weak and so, short the stock at ₹502 and at ₹507 with stop-loss at ₹512

₹3421 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3400

3330

3465

3510

The near-term trend remains bearish and so, one can short the stock with stop-loss at ₹3,470

17901 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17850

17780

17950

17980

Short the contract at current level and on an intraday rally to 17,980. Place stop-loss at 18,020.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on October 29, 2021

