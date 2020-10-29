Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 29

| Updated on October 28, 2020 Published on October 29, 2020

₹1205 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1190

1175

1220

1230

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,190 levels

₹1076 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1065

1050

1088

1100

Initiate fresh short positions with tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹1,088 levels

₹165 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

163

161

168

171

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹163 levels

₹66 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

63

61

68

70

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹68

₹2010 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1990

1965

2032

2057

Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of RIL. Sell on rallies with a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,032 levels

₹190 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

184

179

195

200

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹195 levels

₹2621 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2600

2575

2650

2675

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹2,650 levels

11721 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11660

11600

11760

11820

Initiate fresh short positions with tight stop-loss if the contract reverses down from 11,760 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

