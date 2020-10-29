Day Trading Guide for October 29

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
₹1205 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1190
1175
1220
|
1230
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,190 levels
₹1076 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1065
1050
1088
|
1100
Initiate fresh short positions with tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹1,088 levels
₹165 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
163
161
168
|
171
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹163 levels
₹66 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
63
61
68
|
70
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹68
₹2010 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1990
1965
2032
|
2057
Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of RIL. Sell on rallies with a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,032 levels
₹190 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
184
179
195
|
200
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹195 levels
₹2621 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2600
2575
2650
|
2675
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹2,650 levels
11721 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11660
11600
11760
|
11820
Initiate fresh short positions with tight stop-loss if the contract reverses down from 11,760 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
