₹1734 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1725

1700

1750

1770

Go short only below 1725. Keep the stop-loss at 1730.

₹1866 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1845

1825

1885

1910

Go long only above 1885. Keep the stop-loss at 1875.

₹484 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

480

475

488

494

Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock.

₹263 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

262

258

266

269

Go short only below 262. Stop-loss can be kept at 264

₹1334 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1320

1290

1360

1385

Take fresh longs only above 1360 with a stop-loss at 1355

₹794 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

790

784

805

816

Wait for dips. Go long at 792. Keep the stop-loss at 788

₹4093 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4060

4025

4135

4170

Wait for dips. Go long at 4070. Stop-loss can be placed at 4040

24364 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24300

24150

24500

24650

Go short on a break below 24300. Keep the stop-loss at 24340

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

