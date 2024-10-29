₹1734 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1725
1700
1750
1770
Go short only below 1725. Keep the stop-loss at 1730.
₹1866 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1845
1825
1885
1910
Go long only above 1885. Keep the stop-loss at 1875.
₹484 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
480
475
488
494
Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock.
₹263 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
262
258
266
269
Go short only below 262. Stop-loss can be kept at 264
₹1334 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1320
1290
1360
1385
Take fresh longs only above 1360 with a stop-loss at 1355
₹794 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
790
784
805
816
Wait for dips. Go long at 792. Keep the stop-loss at 788
₹4093 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4060
4025
4135
4170
Wait for dips. Go long at 4070. Stop-loss can be placed at 4040
24364 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24300
24150
24500
24650
Go short on a break below 24300. Keep the stop-loss at 24340
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
