Day Trading Guide For October 30, 2020

₹1188 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1175
1160
1200
|
1215
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹1,200 levels
₹1075 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1065
1050
1088
|
1100
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,088 levels
₹163 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
161
159
166
|
169
Initiate fresh short positions with tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC reverses down from ₹166 levels
₹64 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
62
60
66
|
68
Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock. Make use of intra-day rallies to go short with stiff stop-loss
₹2026 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2010
1990
2044
|
2060
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2044 levels
₹188 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
184
179
193
|
200
Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI falls below ₹184 levels
₹2633 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2605
2580
2655
|
2675
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of TCS moves beyond ₹2,655 levels
11668 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11600
11540
11720
|
11760
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 11,720 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
