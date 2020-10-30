Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For October 30, 2020

| Updated on October 29, 2020 Published on October 30, 2020

₹1188 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1175

1160

1200

1215

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹1,200 levels

₹1075 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1065

1050

1088

1100

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,088 levels

₹163 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

161

159

166

169

Initiate fresh short positions with tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC reverses down from ₹166 levels

₹64 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

62

60

66

68

Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock. Make use of intra-day rallies to go short with stiff stop-loss

₹2026 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2010

1990

2044

2060

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2044 levels

₹188 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

184

179

193

200

Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI falls below ₹184 levels

₹2633 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2605

2580

2655

2675

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of TCS moves beyond ₹2,655 levels

11668 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11600

11540

11720

11760

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 11,720 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

