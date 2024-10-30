₹1751 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1725
1700
1770
1800
Go long only above 1770. Keep the stop-loss at 1760
₹1839 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1830
1800
1850
1885
Go short only below 1830. Keep the stop-loss at 1840
₹488 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
486
480
490
494
Go long only above 490. Stop-loss can be placed at 488
₹265 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
262
259
267
271
Go long only above 267. Stop-loss can be kept at 266
₹1340 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1330
1320
1360
1380
Range bound. Avoid trading the stock for some time now
₹833 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
826
818
840
848
Go long on dips at 830 and 828. Keep the stop-loss at 824
₹4077 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4060
4020
4100
4135
Go short on a break below 4060. Keep the stop-loss at 4075
24470 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24400
24280
24510
24620
Go long on a break above 24510. Keep the stop-loss at 24620
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
