₹1751 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1725

1700

1770

1800

Go long only above 1770. Keep the stop-loss at 1760

₹1839 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1830

1800

1850

1885

Go short only below 1830. Keep the stop-loss at 1840

₹488 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

486

480

490

494

Go long only above 490. Stop-loss can be placed at 488

₹265 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

262

259

267

271

Go long only above 267. Stop-loss can be kept at 266

₹1340 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1330

1320

1360

1380

Range bound. Avoid trading the stock for some time now

₹833 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

826

818

840

848

Go long on dips at 830 and 828. Keep the stop-loss at 824

₹4077 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4060

4020

4100

4135

Go short on a break below 4060. Keep the stop-loss at 4075

24470 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24400

24280

24510

24620

Go long on a break above 24510. Keep the stop-loss at 24620

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

