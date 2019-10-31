Day Trading Guide for October 31, 2019

Quiz
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1248 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1235
1220
1260
1275
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,260 levels
₹660 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
650
640
670
680
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses higher from ₹650 levels
₹259 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
256
253
262
265
Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of ITC. Make use of intra-day dips to buy it with a stop-loss at ₹256 levels
₹140 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
137
134
143
146
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rallies above ₹143 levels
₹1478 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1464
1450
1490
1505
The stock of RIL trades in the overbought territory. Hence, traders should trade with caution at current levels
₹289 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
283
275
299
308
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of SBI while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹283 levels
₹2253 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2230
2210
2275
2295
The stock tests a key resistance at current levels. Go long with a stiff stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹2,275 levels
11840 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11795
11750
11890
11940
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,795 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
