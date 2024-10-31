₹1735 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1725

1705

1770

1790

Go long now and at 1730. Keep the stop-loss at 1715

₹1802 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1785

1760

1830

1850

Wait for dips. Go long at 1790 with a stop-loss at 1775

₹491 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

489

486

494

497

Go long only above 494. Stop-loss can be kept at 493

₹262 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

259

255

266

269

Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading the stock for now

₹1344 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1330

1320

1355

1385

Go long only above 1355. Stop-loss can be kept at 1345

₹822 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

818

810

827

835

₹4086 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4040

3990

4110

4145

Go short on a break below 4040. Keep the stop-loss at 4055

24367 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24280

24160

24550

24650

Go long only above 24550. Stop-loss can be kept at 24530

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

