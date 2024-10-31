₹1735 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1725
1705
1770
1790
Go long now and at 1730. Keep the stop-loss at 1715
₹1802 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1785
1760
1830
1850
Wait for dips. Go long at 1790 with a stop-loss at 1775
₹491 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
489
486
494
497
Go long only above 494. Stop-loss can be kept at 493
₹262 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
259
255
266
269
Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading the stock for now
₹1344 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1330
1320
1355
1385
Go long only above 1355. Stop-loss can be kept at 1345
₹822 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
818
810
827
835
Wait for dips. Go long at 1790 with a stop-loss at 1775
₹4086 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4040
3990
4110
4145
Go short on a break below 4040. Keep the stop-loss at 4055
24367 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24280
24160
24550
24650
Go long only above 24550. Stop-loss can be kept at 24530
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.