Day Trading Guide for October 4, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1223 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1220
1208
1235
1260
Initiate long positions at ₹1,220 levels with stop loss below the immediate support level of ₹1,208
₹785 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
775
765
802
810
Go short with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹802 levels
₹261 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
259
253
262
269
Initate fresh long positions only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹262 with stop loss below the support at ₹259
₹128 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
125
122
131
134
Initiate fresh short positions on intra-day rallies if the stock of ONGC fails to rally above ₹131
₹1311 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1290
1275
1320
1335
Make use of intra-day correction to initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss
₹254 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
250
244
263
270
The stock of SBI looks weak and so initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at ₹263 levels
₹2060 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2040
2020
2080
2100
Fresh short positions can be initiated on rallies with a fixed stop-loss above the resistance at ₹2,080 levels
11361 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11330
11300
11380
11445
Consider initiating fresh short positions with tight stop-loss on intra-day rallies until the resistance at 11,380 holds
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
