Day Trading Guide for October 9, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1187 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1175
1160
1200
1215
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,200 levels
₹789 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
784
778
795
803
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹795 levels
₹251 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
249
246
255
258
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹255 levels
₹126 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
123
120
129
132
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC declines below ₹123 levels
₹1309 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1295
1280
1320
1335
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL climbs above ₹1,320 levels
₹249 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
245
240
256
262
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI fails to move above ₹256 levels
₹2052 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2030
2010
2073
2095
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2073 levels
11162 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11110
11060
11210
11260
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract fails to rally above 11,210 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
