Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for October 9, 2019

| Updated on October 08, 2019 Published on October 09, 2019

 

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1187 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1175

1160

1200

1215

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,200 levels

 

₹789 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

784

778

795

803

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹795 levels

 

₹251 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

249

246

255

258

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹255 levels

 

₹126 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

123

120

129

132

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC declines below ₹123 levels

 

₹1309 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1295

1280

1320

1335

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL climbs above ₹1,320 levels

 

₹249 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

245

240

256

262

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI fails to move above ₹256 levels

 

₹2052 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2030

2010

2073

2095

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2073 levels

 

11162 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11110

11060

11210

11260

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract fails to rally above 11,210 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on October 09, 2019
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7