₹1572 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1560

1550

1580

1600

Buy the stock if it breaks out of 1580; stop-loss at 1565.

₹1434 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1425

1410

1450

1470

Corrective decline likely to have ended; buy with stop-loss at 1420.

₹440 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

440

435

450

460

Buy as the risk-reward is favourable. Keep stop-loss at 435.

₹174 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

173

170

175

177

Sell this stock if the price falls below 173; place stop-loss at 174.

₹2406 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2385

2325

2420

2450

Consider going short as trend is bearish; stop-loss at 2430.

₹561 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

555

550

565

575

Go short as the price hints at further fall; stop-loss at 567.

₹3357 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3350

3330

3410

3460

Yet to see a decisive breach of a range; stay away from trading.

19428 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19400

19330

19480

19540

Buy the contract if it breaks out of 19480; stop-loss at 19400.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

