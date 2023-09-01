₹1572 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1560
1550
1580
1600
Buy the stock if it breaks out of 1580; stop-loss at 1565.
₹1434 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1425
1410
1450
1470
Corrective decline likely to have ended; buy with stop-loss at 1420.
₹440 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
440
435
450
460
Buy as the risk-reward is favourable. Keep stop-loss at 435.
₹174 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
173
170
175
177
Sell this stock if the price falls below 173; place stop-loss at 174.
₹2406 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2385
2325
2420
2450
Consider going short as trend is bearish; stop-loss at 2430.
₹561 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
555
550
565
575
Go short as the price hints at further fall; stop-loss at 567.
₹3357 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3350
3330
3410
3460
Yet to see a decisive breach of a range; stay away from trading.
19428 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19400
19330
19480
19540
Buy the contract if it breaks out of 19480; stop-loss at 19400.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
