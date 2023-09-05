₹1584 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1575
1555
1600
1620
Buy now and also at 1580. Keep the stop-loss at 1570
₹1465 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1455
1435
1485
1515
Go long now and at 1460. Keep the stop-loss at 1445
₹438 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
436
433
440
443
Go short below 436. Stop-loss can be kept at 437
₹183 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
180
177
185
188
Go long only above 185. Keep the stop-loss at 184
₹2410 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2400
2380
2435
2450
Go short only below 2400. Keep the stop-loss at 2410
₹576 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
573
570
579
582
Go long now and at 574. Keep the stop-loss at 572
₹3418 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3405
3365
3450
3470
Buy now and accumulate at 3410. Keep the stop-loss at 3395
19613 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19575
19500
19700
19780
Go long now and at 19585. Stop-loss can be kept at 19560
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
