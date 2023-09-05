₹1584 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1575

1555

1600

1620

Buy now and also at 1580. Keep the stop-loss at 1570

₹1465 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1455

1435

1485

1515

Go long now and at 1460. Keep the stop-loss at 1445

₹438 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

436

433

440

443

Go short below 436. Stop-loss can be kept at 437

₹183 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

180

177

185

188

Go long only above 185. Keep the stop-loss at 184

₹2410 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2400

2380

2435

2450

Go short only below 2400. Keep the stop-loss at 2410

₹576 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

573

570

579

582

Go long now and at 574. Keep the stop-loss at 572

₹3418 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3405

3365

3450

3470

Buy now and accumulate at 3410. Keep the stop-loss at 3395

19613 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19575

19500

19700

19780

Go long now and at 19585. Stop-loss can be kept at 19560

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

