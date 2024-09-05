₹1642 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1635
1620
1650
1670
Go long only above 1650. Keep the stop-loss at 1645
₹1922 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1900
1885
1930
1950
Go long only above 1930. Keep the stop-loss at 1920
₹507 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
505
503
509
513
Go long only above 509. Stop-loss can be kept at 508
₹315 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
312
309
316
318
Go short only below 312. Stop-loss can be placed at 313
₹3032 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3020
3000
3040
3055
Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock
₹816 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
813
810
820
824
Wait for a rise. Go short at 819 with a stop-loss at 822
₹4481 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4450
4415
4510
4560
Wait for a rise. Go short at 4505. Keep the stop-loss at 4520
25251 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
25190
25100
25350
25430
Go long on dips at 25210. Stop-loss can be placed at 25160
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
