₹1642 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1635

1620

1650

1670

Go long only above 1650. Keep the stop-loss at 1645

₹1922 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1900

1885

1930

1950

Go long only above 1930. Keep the stop-loss at 1920

₹507 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

505

503

509

513

Go long only above 509. Stop-loss can be kept at 508

₹315 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

312

309

316

318

Go short only below 312. Stop-loss can be placed at 313

₹3032 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3020

3000

3040

3055

Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock

₹816 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

813

810

820

824

Wait for a rise. Go short at 819 with a stop-loss at 822

₹4481 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4450

4415

4510

4560

Wait for a rise. Go short at 4505. Keep the stop-loss at 4520

25251 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

25190

25100

25350

25430

Go long on dips at 25210. Stop-loss can be placed at 25160

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

