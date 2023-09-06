₹1575 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1555

1535

1590

1600

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹1477 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1465

1440

1485

1510

Go long only above 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1475

₹443 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

442

439

446

450

Go long only above 446. Stop-loss can be kept at 444

₹183 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

182

180

185

187

Go short below 182. Stop-loss can be placed at 183

₹2424 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2415

2400

2435

2460

Go long only above 2435. Keep the stop-loss at 2425

₹573 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

571

567

578

582

Go short below 1571. Stop-loss can be kept at 572

₹3428 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3405

3385

3450

3465

Wait for dips. Go long at 3410. Keep the stop-loss at 3395

19655 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19615

19575

19700

19750

Go long now and at 19625. Keep the stop-loss at 19590

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   