₹1575 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1555
1535
1590
1600
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹1477 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1465
1440
1485
1510
Go long only above 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1475
₹443 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
442
439
446
450
Go long only above 446. Stop-loss can be kept at 444
₹183 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
182
180
185
187
Go short below 182. Stop-loss can be placed at 183
₹2424 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2415
2400
2435
2460
Go long only above 2435. Keep the stop-loss at 2425
₹573 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
571
567
578
582
Go short below 1571. Stop-loss can be kept at 572
₹3428 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3405
3385
3450
3465
Wait for dips. Go long at 3410. Keep the stop-loss at 3395
19655 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19615
19575
19700
19750
Go long now and at 19625. Keep the stop-loss at 19590
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.