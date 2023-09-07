₹1596 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1580

1560

1600

1630

Buy the stock if it breaks out of 1600; stop-loss at 1580.

₹1476 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1470

1450

1500

1520

Chart hints at a rally on Thursday. Buy with stop-loss at 1450.

₹447 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

444

438

450

460

There are indications of a rally; go long with stop-loss at 440.

₹183 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

182

180

186

190

Go long as there is a support near-by; place stop-loss at 180.

₹2428 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2400

2380

2470

2500

Stay away from trading as there are no clear signs of a trend.

₹570 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

560

555

580

600

Buy if the stock breaks out of 580; stop-loss at 560.

₹3429 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3400

3350

3485

3500

Looks set to appreciate; go long with stop-loss at 3400.

19665 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19600

19540

19700

19750

Consider fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 19600.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

