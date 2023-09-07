₹1596 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1580
1560
1600
1630
Buy the stock if it breaks out of 1600; stop-loss at 1580.
₹1476 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1470
1450
1500
1520
Chart hints at a rally on Thursday. Buy with stop-loss at 1450.
₹447 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
444
438
450
460
There are indications of a rally; go long with stop-loss at 440.
₹183 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
182
180
186
190
Go long as there is a support near-by; place stop-loss at 180.
₹2428 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2400
2380
2470
2500
Stay away from trading as there are no clear signs of a trend.
₹570 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
560
555
580
600
Buy if the stock breaks out of 580; stop-loss at 560.
₹3429 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3400
3350
3485
3500
Looks set to appreciate; go long with stop-loss at 3400.
19665 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19600
19540
19700
19750
Consider fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 19600.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
