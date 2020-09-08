Day Trading Guide for September 08, 2020

India goes bananas over export prospects
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
₹1110 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1100
1070
1130
|
1145
Buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹1,100 since the likelihood of price bouncing is high
₹925 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
914
900
940
|
960
Consider initiating long positions with a stop-loss at ₹900 since this level is strong support
₹189 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
185
181
193
|
198
Go long with a tight stop-loss if price breaches ₹190 as this level is a considerable hurdle
₹76 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
75
73
78
|
80
For ONGC, ₹75 is a solid base; initiate fresh buy trades on the back of this with a tight stop-loss
₹2082 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2070
2050
2150
|
2175
Initiate long trades with stop-loss at ₹2,070 if the stock rallies past the resistance at ₹2,100
₹208 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
206
200
212
|
218
Since ₹206 is a good support, fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss
₹2327 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2280
2250
2350
|
2400
Though price action looks positive, buy TCS with stop-loss at ₹2,300 if it moves above ₹2,350
11365 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11315
11275
11460
|
11520
Buy the contract in intraday declines with stop-loss at 11,275 as the rally is likely to be extended
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
