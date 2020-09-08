Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for September 08, 2020

| Updated on September 07, 2020 Published on September 08, 2020

₹1110 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1100

1070

1130

1145

Buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹1,100 since the likelihood of price bouncing is high

₹925 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

914

900

940

960

Consider initiating long positions with a stop-loss at ₹900 since this level is strong support

₹189 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

185

181

193

198

Go long with a tight stop-loss if price breaches ₹190 as this level is a considerable hurdle

₹76 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

75

73

78

80

For ONGC, ₹75 is a solid base; initiate fresh buy trades on the back of this with a tight stop-loss

₹2082 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2070

2050

2150

2175

Initiate long trades with stop-loss at ₹2,070 if the stock rallies past the resistance at ₹2,100

₹208 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

206

200

212

218

Since ₹206 is a good support, fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss

₹2327 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2280

2250

2350

2400

Though price action looks positive, buy TCS with stop-loss at ₹2,300 if it moves above ₹2,350

11365 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11315

11275

11460

11520

Buy the contract in intraday declines with stop-loss at 11,275 as the rally is likely to be extended

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

